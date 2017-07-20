modernghana logo

A reality show In Spain to be hosted by Kevin Prince Boateng’s glamorous wife Melissa Satta

36 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana international Kevin Prince Boateng has often revealed how he is enjoying his life in Spain but behind the scene his wife is a growing brand with reports that she could be on tv soon.

The Las Palmas midfielder who now plays like an auxiliary striker met Melissa back during his Milan days and they now  have a lovely son called Maddox.

According to some of the papers in Spain this morning, there is a proposal for Melissa to structure a tv show that will be carved around the life style of her and her rejuvenated husband.

Boateng recently extended his contract with Las Palmas after what was truly a remarkable season.

The pair have been seen recently attending public events together.

