TOP STORIES
'IF YOUR THIGH IS BIGGER THAN YOUR ELDER BROTHER'S THIGH THEN YOURS MUST BE SWOLLEN'By: JOHN KOBIGA
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3678
|4.3721
|Euro
|5.0317
|5.0343
|Pound Sterling
|5.6904
|5.6968
|Swiss Franc
|4.5754
|4.5787
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4704
|3.4731
|S/African Rand
|0.3372
|0.3374
|Australian Dollar
|3.4643
|3.4705
Roy Arthur won't appeal court decision which threw him out as Central Regional FA boss
Former BA United and Bofoakwa FC CEO, Roy Arthur, says he won't appeal the Cape Coast High Court's decision to declare him a loser of the Regional Football Chairmanship elections held in 2015.
According to the young and experienced football administrator, he is extremely disappointed by the way the Ghana Football Association handled issues during and after elections in October last year.
Arthur believes he has been given a raw deal but for the good of Central Region and Ghana football at large he won't return to the courts to battle the ruling.
'I am not really worried but still feel I won the elections genuinely but will accept the court ruling. I respect the decision but really disappointed by some faceless individuals within the Ghana FA how they handled the whole matter. However since we are a still in the football business it is a learning curve so one day when I reach the top I will tell my story', he told Starr Sports.
Arthur is currently out of the country and he is likely to return by the close of the week after parting ways with division one side, Bofoakwa Tano FC for their unprofessional ways in doing football.
Source: Starr FM
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News