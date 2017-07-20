modernghana logo

GOIL Gives Kotoko ¢10,000 …From The Sports Desk

Daily Guide
36 minutes ago | Sports News

Kyere, Public Relations Manager of GOIL presenting the cheque to Kotoko captain, Frimpong at Komfo Anokye Hospital.

Ghana Oil Company Limited, GOIL, Sponsors of Kumasi Asante Kotoko has donated 10 thousand cedis (GH¢10,000) to the Porcupine Warriors to support the payment of hospital expenses of players and staff injured in the fatal accident near Nkawkaw.

The presentation of the cheque was made by the Public Relations Manager of the Company, Robert Kyere together with GOIL's Zonal Manager in the middle belt, Stephen Ernest Asare at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital

The donation was received by the coach of the team, Steve Pollack, who is recuperating from his injuries, club captain Amos Frimpong and Accra Representative, Boakye Agyeman.

Some injured players and officials have also been treated and discharged but the coach and the club's driver are still hospitalized.

GOIL is a major sponsor of Kotoko, having renewed a one year deal for additional two years.

 

