Ghana defender Daniel Amartey to wear No.18 at Leicester City this season

- ghanasoccernet.com
7 minutes ago | Sports News


Daniel Amartey has been handed the No.18 jersey at Leicester City ahead of the new season.

Former record signing Ahmed Musa, who wore the No.7 shirt last season, takes over the  No.13  shirt from the Ghana defender.

The English Premier League side have announced the squad numbers for the 2017-18 campaign with few changes.

Right-back Danny Simpson has swapped the  No.17  shirt for No.2, while winger Demarai Gray has been elevated to No.7 from  No.22 .

Daniel Amartey

Sports News

