Ghana defender Daniel Amartey to wear No.18 at Leicester City this season
Daniel Amartey has been handed the No.18 jersey at Leicester City ahead of the new season.
Former record signing Ahmed Musa, who wore the No.7 shirt last season, takes over the No.13 shirt from the Ghana defender.
The English Premier League side have announced the squad numbers for the 2017-18 campaign with few changes.
Right-back Danny Simpson has swapped the No.17 shirt for No.2, while winger Demarai Gray has been elevated to No.7 from No.22 .
Daniel Amartey
