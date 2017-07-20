TOP STORIES
If you don't find it in the index, look very carefully through the entire catalogue.By: roylexi.com
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3678
|4.3721
|Euro
|5.0317
|5.0343
|Pound Sterling
|5.6904
|5.6968
|Swiss Franc
|4.5754
|4.5787
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4704
|3.4731
|S/African Rand
|0.3372
|0.3374
|Australian Dollar
|3.4643
|3.4705
Graphic Sports editor Felix Abayateye bows out after 34-years
The Managing Director of the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) Mr Kenneth Ashigbey, has eulogised the editor of the Graphic Sports, Mr Felix Abayateye, for his commitment and dedicated service to the company.
Presenting a book titled 'Leading Culture Change in Global Organisation' to the retiring sport editor, Mr Ashigbey said the veteran journalist had rendered an unbroken service to Graphic and Ghana for the past 34 years.
He recounted a lot of articles authored by Mr Abayateye which had impacted sports administration in Ghana, adding that the good leadership exhibited by the out-going editor had led to the transformation of the sports paper to an international standard.
He commended the editor for building and leaving behind a strong team before retiring, 'hoping that his successor will continue from where he left.'
Mr Ashigbey prayed for peace and good health for the retiring editor to enable him continue to impact his knowledge and experience on to younger sport writers in Graphic and the entire sport fraternity in Ghana.
For his part, Mr Abayateye expressed his gratitude to the Managing Director for his patience and promptings anytime he found any challenge with any story in all the staples of the company.
He described his years at GCGL as a fruitful one, saying he felt honoured and proud to have been astaff of the company.
'I want to use this opportunity to urge all the sports writers to build upon the legacies left so that Graphic Sports will continue to be the number one sports paper in the country,' he said.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News