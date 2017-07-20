TOP STORIES
To be comfortable in life Is not a condition but a state of your mind.By: Yusuf Saleh
No Ghanaian among top 10 most clinical forwards in Europe since 2014
No Ghanaian is among the most clinical centre forwards in Europe over the past three season with only Gabonese star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang named in the list.
According to Squawka, Aubameyang is the only African among the 10 most clinical strikers since 2014, according to Squawka, and is in sixth place with a conversion rate of 25.71%.
Olivier Giroud's position at Arsenal seems under threat with the arrival of Alexandre Lacazette, even though the 30-year-old has netted 42 Premier League goals since the start of 2014/15 after converting 24.42% of his chances, making him the 10th most clinical striker in Europe since 2014.
In ninth place is Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi , who has scored 62 goals in Serie A over the past three seasons, converting 25.2% of his chances.
He is followed by Harry Kane, who has converted 25.42% of his goalscoring opportunities, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic with a conversion rate of 25.69%.
Karim Benzema, with 26.77%, and Diego Costa, with 27.37%, follow in fifth and fourth place, respectively.
Luis Suarez takes the lowest place on the podium after converting 29.11% of his chances since moving to FC Barcelona.
Curled from soccerladuma
