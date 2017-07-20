TOP STORIES
Defender Emmanuel Adjei Sowah scores for Anderlecht in 3-1 win over Dender in pre-season
Ghana youth defender Emmanuel Adjei Sowah registered a goal for RSC Anderlecht in their pre-season win over Dender on Wednesday night.
The Belgian lower-tier side opened the scoring with just seventeen minutes on the clock through Senegalese defender Andel Sarr.
But Adjei Sowah restored parity for the Purple and Whites lads in the 33rd minutes of play before Tunisian striker Hamdi Harbaoui put the Belgian giants in front just before the break.
Silvere Ganvoula sealed the win for Rene Weiler's side in the 89th minute.
The 19-year-old is expected to form a core part of the team in the upcoming season.
