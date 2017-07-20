modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Defender Emmanuel Adjei Sowah scores for Anderlecht in 3-1 win over Dender in pre-season

- ghanasoccernet.com
34 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana youth defender Emmanuel Adjei Sowah registered a goal for RSC Anderlecht in their pre-season win over Dender on Wednesday night.

The Belgian lower-tier side opened the scoring with just seventeen minutes on the clock through Senegalese defender Andel Sarr.

But Adjei Sowah restored parity for the Purple and Whites lads in the 33rd minutes of play before Tunisian striker Hamdi Harbaoui put the Belgian giants in front just before the break.

Silvere Ganvoula sealed the win for Rene Weiler's side in the 89th minute.

https://twitter.com/rscanderlecht/status/887729137489784839

The 19-year-old is expected to form a core part of the team in the upcoming season.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Court throws out Obiri-Boahen’s case against Kofi Adams

44 minutes ago

We’ll accept 43 new cars if …- Mustapha Hamid

3 hours ago

quot-img-1If we do not know, and we do not want to know what is wrong, we will live in hatred

By: Kyei-Afrifa quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36784.3721
Euro5.03175.0343
Pound Sterling5.69045.6968
Swiss Franc4.57544.5787
Canadian Dollar3.47043.4731
S/African Rand0.33720.3374
Australian Dollar3.46433.4705
body-container-line