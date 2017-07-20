modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Nations Cup to be expanded and timing changed -CAF

- ghanasoccernet.com
34 minutes ago | Sports News

The African Nations Cup finals tournament is set to be expanded to 24 teams and moved to dates in June and July but will continue to be held every two years after recommendations on the tournament at a symposium in Morocco on Wednesday.

The decision must still be ratified by the Confederation of African Football's executive committee, but that could come as early as Thursday when they meet in Rabat.

The recommendations were made after a workshop on the future of the tournament, which included much of CAF's leadership, and the decision is expected to be rubber-stamped.

The timing of the Nations Cup finals has been a contentious issue as it was played in January, in the middle of the league season in Europe. The majority of Nations Cup players come from European clubs and increasingly found themselves drawn into a club versus country tug-of-war.

Credit: Mark Gleeson, Editing by Hugh Lawson

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Court throws out Obiri-Boahen’s case against Kofi Adams

44 minutes ago

We’ll accept 43 new cars if …- Mustapha Hamid

3 hours ago

quot-img-1An elephant cannot hide behind a tree

By: Stephen Donkor quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36784.3721
Euro5.03175.0343
Pound Sterling5.69045.6968
Swiss Franc4.57544.5787
Canadian Dollar3.47043.4731
S/African Rand0.33720.3374
Australian Dollar3.46433.4705
body-container-line