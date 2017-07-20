TOP STORIES
Majeed Waris’s move to Turkish side Bursaspor 90% done with player agreeing personal terms
Lorient and Turkish side Bursaspor are close to reaching an agreement to move the Ghanaian striker back to Turkey according to news papers in France.
Lorient are suffering the rippling effects of being relegated from the French top tier and will have to sell their priced assets.
They have already seen the exit of Benjamin Moukandjo and now are content with selling Abdul Majeed Waris who was their lead forwards.
The deal could be struck by the end of this week with reports claiming that a personal agreement between Bursaspor and player has been reached.
Waris is not new to playing in Turkey after a failed stint with Trabzonspor in the 2014/2015 season.
He will be hoping that he gets it right at the second time of asking.
