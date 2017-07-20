TOP STORIES
You can't say you will fail before you even try. Double your failure rate to increase your success rate!By: Abdallah Mashausi
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3678
|4.3721
|Euro
|5.0317
|5.0343
|Pound Sterling
|5.6904
|5.6968
|Swiss Franc
|4.5754
|4.5787
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4704
|3.4731
|S/African Rand
|0.3372
|0.3374
|Australian Dollar
|3.4643
|3.4705
Sports Ministry set to pay Black Stars technical team salaries after GNPC releases cash
The Black Stars technical team members are set to be paid their accumulated three months salaries with the Sports Ministry set to receive US$ 1.5 million dollars from national team sponsors GNPC.
According to a statement, the amount is to be used for sports development in the country and also settle all debts owed the Black Stars backroom staff.
Head coach Kwesi Appiah, his two assistants Ibrahim Tanko and Maxwell Konadu, and other members are yet to be remunerated since taking charge in May.
But there is some relief now that GNPC's board has vetoed the release of funds.
''I can confirm to you that an amount of $1.5m have been released to the sports ministry to cater for expenses of the Black Stars technical team and general sports development,' Sports Ministry Spokesperson Sports Elvis Adjei Baah told sportsworldghana.com.
''No time-line can be giving to clear the arrears owned the technical team, it can be today or tomorrow but it will be soon.''
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News