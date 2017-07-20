TOP STORIES
GBA President Calls For More Promotions And Education Of Boxing Fraternity
Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) President Lawyer Peter Zwennes has commended the 101 boxing ring officials, boxers and media who participated in the one day seminar organized by internationally acclaimed referee Tony Weeks from the United States of America (USA).
Zwennes who was impressed with the knowledge and output of the Ghanaian boxing enthusiasts said their knowledge can be useful is there are frequent promotions in the system.
“Boxing can take one to different places if you learn the rules very well” he said.
According to him, more organization of bouts would make officials and boxers, including the media active while the public can also gain in many folds, such as for their leisure and entertainment, while business people such as traders and transporters also make some profits.
He counted a few fights up the calendar like Dogboe versus Chacon, an Argentine in an elimination bout to the World Boxing Organization Super Bantam weight title this weekend, Emmanuel “Game Boy” Tagoe defending his IBO crown against Mendez in August and the big one on September, Bukom Banku versus Bastie Samir in a non-title cruiser weight contest.
Other boxers like Richie Commey, Duke Micah and Fred Lawson who are also world rated may be fighting in the USA.
Top Ghanaian Referees Roger Barnor and Ataa Eddie Pappoe both praised Tony Weeks for his reputation in officiating big fights.
Tony Weeks who was elated by the reception and contributions from the participants hinted that very soon big world titles fights would be coming to Ghana.
He took guests through the unified rules of boxing, ring mechanism for referees, referees code of conduct and how to handle tough fights.
He commended the building of the Bukom Boxing Arena as a facility for development of sports talents.
PRO of the GBA, Naa Darkua Dodoo said more seminars have been lined up for other stakeholders in the discipline and prayed that corporate Ghana would contribute their quota to Ghana sports.
The program organized by the GBA in collaboration with Rising Star Africa Boxing Promotions towards the Isaac Dogboe versus Jarvier Chacon Fight was sponsored by Mercedes Benz, Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel, Crystal Capital & Investments, Stanbic Bank, Vanguard Assurance, Freight Consult, MGH Consult, Stitches & Prints and ddp.
