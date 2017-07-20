TOP STORIES
Brong Ahafo Divison Two League Zone IA: Leaders DC United make it five wins in a row
DC United have taken a commanding lead in the Brong Ahafo Division Two League Zone IA after five straight wins.
The Sunyani-based side coached by Mavis Appiah beat Delsamaco 2-1 on the road on Wednesday.
DC United have opened a six point lead with Bectero Sasana.
Zone 1A (5th week)
Abesim Youth 0-1 Bectero Sasana
Sun City FC 0-0 Nsoatre Stars
Delsamaco 1-2 D.C United
