Brong Ahafo Divison Two League Zone IA: Leaders DC United make it five wins in a row

- ghanasoccernet.com
1 hour ago | Sports News

DC United have taken a commanding lead in the Brong Ahafo Division Two League Zone IA after five straight wins.

The Sunyani-based side coached by Mavis Appiah beat Delsamaco 2-1 on the road on Wednesday.

DC United have opened a six point lead with Bectero Sasana.

Zone 1A (5th week)
Abesim Youth 0-1 Bectero Sasana
Sun City FC 0-0 Nsoatre Stars
Delsamaco 1-2 D.C United

