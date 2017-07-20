modernghana logo

Breaking News: Ghana goalkeeper joins South African side Maritzburg United

1 hour ago | Sports News

South African side Maritzburg United have completed the signing of Ghana international goalkeeper Richard Ofori.

The 23-year-old, who is the current Black Stars number one, arrives in KwaZulu-Natal having also been linked with Mamelodi Sundowns in recent weeks.

'MUFC confirm the signing of Ghanaian goalkeeper on a three-year contract with a further option,' United said in a brief statement on Thursday.

He is a ready-made replacement for Namibian international Virgil Vries, who departed the club at the end of last season.

Ofori has started all three national team matches since the return of Kwesi Appiah as national team coach, most recently the 2-1 away loss to the USA in a friendly.

He also played at the African Nations Cup finals in Gabon earlier this year, turning out in the third-place play-off where Ghana lost 1-0 to Burkina Faso.

Oforo helped WA All Stars to the Ghana Premier League title in 2016, and the year before was named Goalkeeper of the Season in the country.

