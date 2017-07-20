modernghana logo

Giants Hearts of Oak downplay Abednego Tetteh link

- ghanasoccernet.com
1 hour ago | Sports News

Hearts of Oak have denied attempts to sign former Bechem United striker Abednego Tetteh.

Tetteh's future at Sudanese side Al Hilal is in balance after he was released by the club following their inability to progress from the Group stage of the CAF Champions League.

But reports from the North African country claimed Hilal had rescinded their decision and want him back.

Tetteh wants to return to the Ghana Premier League with Hearts being a possible destination.

''The recommendations must first come from the head of the technical team,'' Hearts PRO Kwame Opare-Addo told Happy FM

''It's not any other person to decide whether we go in for player A or B. If the coach feels he needs him (Abednego Tetteh), he will look at him.

''I can only look at it from my angle of my association with football, but as to whoever will be best for the team then I think the coach will decide that.

''Abednego is not a bad player. He has done it before and everybody knows what he can do going forward.

''We are looking for the best players for our team, so if there is someone we all think has the quality and can help the team then why not.''

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

