Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3678
|4.3721
|Euro
|5.0317
|5.0343
|Pound Sterling
|5.6904
|5.6968
|Swiss Franc
|4.5754
|4.5787
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4704
|3.4731
|S/African Rand
|0.3372
|0.3374
|Australian Dollar
|3.4643
|3.4705
Ex-Liberia great George Weah picks Okocha as the most skillful player over Abedi Pele
Former world's best player George Oppong Weah believes ex-Nigerian international Austin Jay Jay Okocha is more skillful player than Ghana's Abedi Pele.
According to the former AC Milan great, he came nowhere to the Nigerian in terms of being artful with the ball at his feet despite his revered status in world football.
'Abedi is a strong player, he's a creative player but Jay Jay is more skillful. Even me, Jay Jay has more techniques than me. All the things that Jay Jay does on the field, we don't even do one percent of it. So Jay Jay is a legend when it comes to that; he is very creative, he is very smart and he knows how to do tricks,' Oppong Weah who is contesting to be Liberia's next President told Bola Ray on Starr Chat Wednesday.
He added: 'For me I don't do tricks, I will score a good goal and when I am squeezed up, I know how to run around. But to put the ball on the ground and play with it, I give it to Jay Jay; he is an entertainer."
Okocha, who garnered 75 caps for the Super Eagles of Nigeria during his illustrious career never won the African Player of Year award, becoming arguably the best player never to win the award despite coming second twice in 1998.
