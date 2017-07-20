modernghana logo

Photos: One-week rites of late Asante Kotoko deputy equipment officer Thomas Obeng Asare

- ghanasoccernet.com
2 minutes ago | Sports News

The Asante Kotoko fraternity observed the one-week rites of their late deputy equipment officer Thomas Obeng Asare on Wednesday.

The solemn ceremony took place at Esereso, Kumasi.
Friends and sympathizers were there to pay their respect to the man who passed during last Wednesday's fatal crash.

The Asante Kotoko team were returning from Accra when their bus run into a stationary vehicle on Nkwakaw.

Several players and members of the technical team suffered serious injuries but have since been treated and discharged.

