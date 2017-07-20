modernghana logo

GOIL donates GH¢10,000 to support Kotoko hospital expenses

MyJoyOnline
9 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana Oil Company Limited, GOIL has donated GHC10, 000 to the Porcupine Warriors to support the payment of hospital expenses of players and staff injured in a motor accident near Nkawkaw.

The presentation of the cheque was made by the Public Relations Manager of the Company, Robert Kyere together with the GOIL’s Zonal manager in the middle belt, Stephen Ernest Asare at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital

The Donation was received by the coach of the team Steve Pollack who is recuperating from his injuries, club captain Amos Frempong and Accra Representative, Boakye Agyeman.

Some injured players and officials have also been treated and discharged but the coach and the club’s driver are still hospitalised.

GOIL is a major sponsor of Kotoko, having renewed a one year deal for additional two years.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com

