Baaba's Diary: The grave awaits Ghana sports with “no money syndrome”
I am really tired of having to do stories of this nature. Just yesterday on the midday news on Joy News on Multi Tv, I had to run a story of the National Cycling team who had to pull out of their event at the ongoing Commonwealth Junior Olympics in the Bahamas. Reason? The Sports Ministry failed to secure travel tickets for them to go to the games venue.
Some of the athletes who went for the competition went without coaches or any form of technical support for the same reasons.
Check the sports page of myjoyonline.com and count how many stories of federations that have failed to make one trip or another for some competition. Just this June, the Black Bombers failed to travel to Congo Brazzaville due to the lack of funds.
I thought I could have some rest while hoping that I don't hear any more of such issues, and then boom! I get an email notification from the Ghana Swimming Association.The fate of a Ghanaian swimming contingent to Budapest (Hungary) is in jeopardy because they are having to wait for approval for tickets to travel.
The team is made up of four swimmers, one physiotherapist, one national federation rep and a coach. The opening ceremony for the 17th world championship games was done on the 12th of July 2017. But the swimmers and their technical handlers are still in Ghana.
Fortunately, swimming will commence on July 20 and finish on July 30. It has been difficult raising sponsorship for the team because most corporate institutions are shying away from sponsoring some of the federations. The reason being that government is not ready to fulfill its part of the bargain of issuing tax exemptions to these benevolent entities.
I am reliably informed that if Ghana fails to participate in this championship, we will be fined. I am sure that when it comes to finding money to pay the fine, we surely shall find it. How ridiculous for a nation that prides itself as a developing sports nation!
The “no money syndrome” is denying Ghana too many laurels and subjecting us to ridicule. I remember very well that Youth and Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah saying he will serve Ghana sports and not just a segment of the fraternity.
This is the time to go by your words. If funding is a problem for the ministry and government at large, please reach out to corporate Ghana and if you find that option feasible, please ensure tstep asidehat you fulfill your part of the bargain!
If there are too many associations under the National Sports Authority, prune them down ! If the NSA is a waste of time and resources, shut it down ! If you can’t do the job, please, step aside !
Story by Joy Sports/ Baaba Tandoh
