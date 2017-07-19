TOP STORIES
Breaking News: Angry Medeama fans threaten to block StarTimes telecast of Aduana Stars clash
Angry Medeama supporters have threatened to prevent broadcast holders StarTimes from telecasting their top-of-the-bill Premier League clash against 'notorious' Aduana Stars on Saturday.
The incensed fans say their opponents are being treated with kid gloves after they took a similar action against the Mauve and Yellows two years ago.
It appears the action is a payback after Aduana Stars prevented former broadcast holders SuperSport from telecasting the match involving the two sides at the Nana Agyeman Badu I Park two in 2015.
A leading member of the club's supporters wing, Isaac Attah-Mensah, nicknamed 'Okodi', insists they will go ahead with their plans.
"We will not allow any cameras here on Saturday against Aduana Stars," he told Accra-based Oman FM
"Last two years they (Aduana Stars) prevented SuperSport from telecasting our match and eventually they robbed us.
"It's time for somebody to stop Aduana Stars for their notoriety and we're ready to do that.
"This is the only team that keeps preventing television cameras anytime they play home but are always to quick to clamour for live matches for their away fixtures.
"This is Medeama and this is Tarkwa. We cannot prevent the television crew from coming to Tarkwa. But we will block them from entering the stadium.
"The nonsense from Aduana is too much and we'll stop them."
The club's supporter chairman Ekow Assafua further posited: Star Times shouldn't border to waste their fuel to come to Tarkwa for the live coverage or telecast of our match against Aduana," he fumed on Takoradi-based Aseda FM
"Why do they want their away matches to be televised but doesn't want their home matches to televised. If it were to be any other team apart from Aduana we would have allowed the live coverage, but for Aduana we will never allow it.
Even if Moses Armah Parker comes to intervene, we will not allow".
Officials of the 2016 CAF Confederation Cup campaigners have been tight-lipped on the mounting reports which has gained currency in Tarkwa.
Aduana Stars have a notorious reputation of preventing broadcast holders from transmitting LIVE matches in Dorma after they took a similar action against giants Asante Kotoko last month.
However, it appears they have 'met their match' in Medeama, who have vowed to prevent the television crew from entering the stadium.
Aduana Stars are in a neck-to-neck race with West African Football Academy for the Premier League crown and appear desperate to adopt various strategies to nick the title.
Medeama trail Aduana by just nine points with eight games to end the season, which has spark a certain wave of optimism that a win could put the Mauves in a pole position to challenge for the Premier League title.
