EXCLUSIVE: Tanzanian giants Simba FC seeking to play Medeama in friendly to commemorate anniversary

- ghanasoccernet.com
25 minutes ago | Sports News


Tanzanian powerhouse Simba FC are seeking to play Medeama in an international friendly next month, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The ice-cream makers have invited the 2016 CAF Confederation Cup campaigners to play in a high-profile friendly on Tuesday August 8 in Dar es Salam to commemorate the 2017 Simba Day celebration.

The trip will be fully paid by their host who are keen to engage their Ghanaian counterpart in the high-profile friendly, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

Officials of the Mauve and Yellows are yet to decide on the invitation from the East African giants.

Medeama is a popular club in the East African country after playing Simba's rivals Young Africans in the CAF Confederation Cup last year.

Simba have a number of Ghanaian players on their roaster including goalkeeper Daniel Agyei and midfielder James Kotei.

