EXCLUSIVE: Tanzanian giants Simba FC seeking to play Medeama in friendly to commemorate anniversary
Tanzanian powerhouse Simba FC are seeking to play Medeama in an international friendly next month, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.
The ice-cream makers have invited the 2016 CAF Confederation Cup campaigners to play in a high-profile friendly on Tuesday August 8 in Dar es Salam to commemorate the 2017 Simba Day celebration.
The trip will be fully paid by their host who are keen to engage their Ghanaian counterpart in the high-profile friendly, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.
Officials of the Mauve and Yellows are yet to decide on the invitation from the East African giants.
Medeama is a popular club in the East African country after playing Simba's rivals Young Africans in the CAF Confederation Cup last year.
Simba have a number of Ghanaian players on their roaster including goalkeeper Daniel Agyei and midfielder James Kotei.
