Ghana Beach Volleyball Team In Flying Start At 2017 Bahamas C’wealth Youth Games
GHANA made an impressive start in the 6th Commonwealth Youth Games which is underway in Nassau, Bahamas.
The Ghanaian pair of Kelvin Katey Carbon and Eric Tsatsu defeated their opponents from Papua New Guinea in two straight sets in the opening preliminary match and will be full of confidence as they go into their next game.
The Ghanaians again met Trinidad and Tobago in their second preliminary game also defeated them in two straight sets.
In tennis, Ghana’s female player, Ibrahim Mariam got a walkover and would face Nigeria’s Adetunji Adetayo tomorrow. Male player Emmanuel Plange lost to his Rwandan opponent Habiyambere Ernest by 6-7, 4-6.
As at the time of filing this report, Swimming and Boxing were yet to have their turn at the Games.
In a related development, the Chef de Mission for Ghana’s contingent to the 2017 Bahamas Commonwealth Youth Games, Mawuko Afadzinu, says Team Ghana is on course to make an impact in the Games.
Speaking from his base in Nassau, Bahamas, the Chef de Mission said all athletes and officials expected to represent Ghana at the Games have safely arrived.
He said technical meetings for various disciplines have been held and they were ready for the Games.
Mr Afadzinu, who is also the President of the Ghana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) added that Ghana’s volleyball team, who were in action yesterday, made the nation proud by winning their first match.
He was hopeful that the Black Bombers team, made up of Alfred Kotey and Philip Quartey, will also excel.
