GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human 2017 Moves To UG (Legon) On Saturday
The University of Ghana Sports Directorate Stadium at Legon will be the action sport on Saturday, July 22, 2017 when the capital’s edition comes off to determine the Fastest Human in the Greater Accra Region.
According to the organisers, the event which is free to the public will involve athletes from the Eastern, Volta and Greater Accra Regions.
The programme starts at 1:00pm and ends at 4:00pm with the climax being a Special Attraction of a Corporate and Celebrity 4X100 meters race.
The sponsors of Ghana’s Fastest Human 2017 include GNPC, the headline sponsor, Adidas, Indomie, Red Sea Maritime, Kriate Lync, Moringa King, Pippas Fitness Gym, Wrenco Printing, ETV, YFM and Happy FM.
Meanwhile, reigning Ghana’s Fastest Human in the male category, Desmond Aryee has told Yours Truly, he is very much prepared to win the race and go on to retain the ultimate.
He thanked the organisers and sponsors, especially the brain behind the programme, Reks Brobby, one time sprint champion of Ghana who is embarking on the seven-year programme to unearth a sprinter of world class standard to win an Olympic medal in the sprints for Ghana and Africa.
Aryee who believes in himself also thanked his coach for the support and guidance which has seen him improving day after day.
Ida Mensah, a student of the University of Ghana is the current fastest female, and she has also promised to run her best, as far as her friends and family would be gracing the occasion.
