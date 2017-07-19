TOP STORIES
Kingsley Sarfo’s dream of playing in the UEFA Champions League goes up in flames
Diminutive Ghana international, Kingsley Sarfo's hopes of playing in the Champions League were dashed last night as his Swedish side Malmo were dumped out of the competition's second round of qualifying by Macedonian club Vardar.
Malmo went down 3-1 to the Macedonian champions in the second leg after being held to a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Sweden.
Sarfo who joined the side from IK Sirius for $1.5m earlier this summer did not feature in the game that sent shockwaves around Europe.
The midfielder earlier this year pulled out of the Black Stars squad for the 2019 AFCON qualifier against Ethiopia after choosing to represent Sweden instead and would've been named in the European nation's squad for the U21 European Championships if his paperwork came through.
By Daniel Koranteng
Kingsley Sarfo
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
