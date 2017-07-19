TOP STORIES
Dogboe to restore Ghana's boxing pride Saturday
All is set for the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Super Bantamweight bout between Ghana’s Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe and Argentinian strongman Nicholas Javier Chacon at the Bukom Boxing Arena this Saturday, July 22.
The fight, which is being organized by Rising Star Promotions, will be Dogboe’s first defence of his WBO International Super Bantamweight title won in Auckland, New Zealand last year. The bout will also serve as an eliminator as the winner gets a direct shot at the WBO World Super Bantamweight title held by Mexico’s Jessie Magdaleno.
Dogboe’s challenger Javier Chacon arrived in Accra on Tuesday setting the stage ripe for a final war of words before the two clash on Saturday.
Dogboe is already on a roll. Waxing patriotic and philosophical he says, “Team Dogboe is restoring Ghana’s lost pride. We are reclaiming our glorious days. And we are praying that July 22 comes quicker so we can accomplish our mission.”
The diminutive but deadly boxer said no one would understand his level of preparedness until he enters the ring on Saturday.
Meanwhile, referee for the big fight, Tony Weeks who arrived in Accra over the weekend has been speaking about his excitement to be in Ghana. Nevada based Weeks who has been a referee since 1996 has described Ghana as the spiritual home of boxing.
Weeks mentioned Azumah Nelson and other renowned Ghanaian boxers as the reason why Ghana is always the country to watch as far as boxing is concerned.
The referee will bring his expertise to bear on Ghanaian boxing when he conducts a boxing seminar for Ghanaian referees and officials at the Kempinski Hotel on Thursday.
Rising Star promotions says all is set for the big bout on Saturday and urged fans of Dogboe to purchase tickets and arrive early in order not miss the magic of the latest Ghanaian boxing sensation.
Undercard bouts for the evening include a six-round Super Bantamweight fight between Wasiu Mohammed and Emmanuel Laryea, a six-round Lightweight contest between Enoch Lamptey and Victor Kuwornu as well as an international Super Middleweight eight-round bout involving Kabiru Towolawi and David Allotey.
Prince Oko Nartey and David Ehizojie will pair off in six-round Middleweight contest, while Boateng Agyeman Prempeh and Moses Lartey face off in another Middleweighter.
A national Super Flyweight contest between Albert Commey and Michael Tagoe will complete the undercard bill.
