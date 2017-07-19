TOP STORIES
Eddie Nketiah features in Arsenal pre-season win over Bayern Munich
English-born Ghanaian forward Eddie Nketiah played a cameo role for Arsenal FC in their International Champions Cup victory over Bayern Munich on Wednesday morning.
The 18-year-old replaced Daniel Welbeck on the 72nd minute of the game and quickly became a thorn in the flesh of the German side.
The German giants opened the scoring via Robert Lewandowski's spot kick in the 4th minute.
In the fourth minute of stoppage time, Nigerian whiz-kid Alex Iwobi headed home Aaron Ramsey's inviting cross and sent the game to penalties.
Arsenal went on to win the match 3-2 on penalties to make it three out of three in their third pre-season fixture.
Nketia registered 23 goals in his 33 appearances for the Gunners which even earned him a call-up to England U-20 team.
He is still eligible to feature for Ghana despite playing for England youth side.
