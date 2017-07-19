TOP STORIES
Daniel Amartey stars as Leicester City beat West Brom to advance to final of the Premier League Asia Trophy
Ghana defender Daniel Amartey featured for Leicester City as they beat West Brom 7-6 on penalties to advance to the final of the Premier League Asia Trophy.
The game ended 1-1 in regulation time with Riyad Mahrez canceling out Jay Rodriguez opener at the Hong Kong stadium on Wednesday.
Amartey was handed a starting role and put up a decent result as the Foxes advanced to the final where they will face Liverpool, who beat Crystal Palace in Saturday's final.
The Ghana international is expected to fight for regular playing time at the club in the upcoming season.
