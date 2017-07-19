modernghana logo

Kotoko observe one-week rites for deputy equipment officer

33 minutes ago | Sports News

The family, friends and well-wishers including Kotoko officials and fans of the club will today converge at the home of the late Thomas Obeng Asare for the customary one-rites of the Deputy Kotoko Equipment Officer, who passed away in last Wednesday’s tragic accident at Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region.

The venue for the event, which starts at 6am and ends at 6pm is Esereso, opposite Divine Mercy Hospital, Kumasi, according to information given by Head of Communication, Obed Acheampong.

The Porcupines were returning to Kumasi from Accra after a league match against Inter Allies at the El Wak Stadium when the incident occurred. Head Coach, Steven Polack; and the driver, Nana Berchie were among the seriously injured. They have as a result been hospitalized since then.

The 18 players on board the bus including journalists and medical team personnel sustained various of degrees injuries.

Sports News

