modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

'I'm staying at Barcelona' - Neymar dismisses Paris Saint-Germain reports

Wires
30 minutes ago | Sports News

Neymar has moved to reassure Barcelona fans he will not be joining Paris Saint-Germain his summer amid reports claiming the French club could pay £195m to sign him.

"The last one was my best season in Barcelona," said Neymar to Goal.com.

"I am very adapted to the city, the club and I am happy here. That is reflected on the performance of an athlete. It was the season where I felt more comfortable, even though we did not win the titles we would have wanted."

"We played great games and lived incredible moments. Now, we need to work for the 2017-18 season so it will be even more positive individually and as a group," said Neymar, who is apparently on holiday in Ibiza.

Neymar, 25, moved to Barcelona back in 2013 and has scored 88 goals in 123 matches for the club.

He has won La Liga twice, the Copa del Rey three times and the Champions League.

It had been reported on Tuesday that PSG were willing to meet the Brazilian’s €220 million (£195m) release clause.

The report from Esporte Interativo claimed that the move appealed to the Brazil captain.

"Selling Neymar is not something the club would think about. We are very calm," Barcelona spokesman Josep Vives is quoted as saying.

"He is one of the most important players we have, we will not consider any offers we receive for him."

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Allotey Jacobs Hails Akufo-Addo For Excellent Delivery At Maiden Press...

9 minutes ago

NDC Most Corrupt Party In History—Sammy Awuku

9 minutes ago

quot-img-1WHEN DEATH COMES, MONEY AND POWER ARE USELESS

By: Albert Amponsah Akuo quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36164.3660
Euro5.05045.0534
Pound Sterling5.67665.6841
Swiss Franc4.57834.5821
Canadian Dollar3.44963.4524
S/African Rand0.33710.3374
Australian Dollar3.45423.4605
body-container-line