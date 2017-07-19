TOP STORIES
'I'm staying at Barcelona' - Neymar dismisses Paris Saint-Germain reports
Neymar has moved to reassure Barcelona fans he will not be joining Paris Saint-Germain his summer amid reports claiming the French club could pay £195m to sign him.
"The last one was my best season in Barcelona," said Neymar to Goal.com.
"We played great games and lived incredible moments. Now, we need to work for the 2017-18 season so it will be even more positive individually and as a group," said Neymar, who is apparently on holiday in Ibiza.
Neymar, 25, moved to Barcelona back in 2013 and has scored 88 goals in 123 matches for the club.
He has won La Liga twice, the Copa del Rey three times and the Champions League.
It had been reported on Tuesday that PSG were willing to meet the Brazilian’s €220 million (£195m) release clause.
The report from Esporte Interativo claimed that the move appealed to the Brazil captain.
"Selling Neymar is not something the club would think about. We are very calm," Barcelona spokesman Josep Vives is quoted as saying.
"He is one of the most important players we have, we will not consider any offers we receive for him."
