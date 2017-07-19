TOP STORIES
Kotoko accident: Hearts make donation following visit
Asante Kotoko’s sworn rivals Hearts of Oak are the latest to extend their benevolence by donating to the ‘’tragedy struck’’ Porcupine Warriors following a visit to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) on Tuesday.
The Phobians travelled to Kumasi not for an intense clash, as is often the case during this time of the season, but to empathize with the Kotoko fraternity following the unfortunate incident last Wednesday.
Kotoko were involved in a tragic accident on their way to Kumasi after a Ghana Premier League game in Accra against Inter Allies which resulted in the demise of deputy equipment manager Thomas Asare and head coach Steven Polack needing surgery.
The Hearts team were led by Corporate Affairs Manager Kwaku Sakyi Quashie, Communications Manager Kwame Opare Addo, former Management member Nana Asabere, National Chapters Committee Public Relations Officer Baba Ashie and Deputy Organizer Honorable Saliu Joe, Ashanti Regional Chapters Committee Chairman Ishak Umar, Hearts News Deputy Editor Anwar U. Larry and Photojournalist Daniel Anane Boakye Yiadom, were at KATH to visit convalescing Kotoko head coach Steve Pollack and Team Driver Nana Berkye at the "Kuffour" Accident Emergency Ward.
Management member of Kumasi Asante Kotoko Thomas Boakye Agyemang received the Phobians at the hospital.
Coach Polack was pleasantly surprised with the visit and extended his warmest regards to Hearts head coach Frank Nuttall before expressing his delight and utmost appreciation to the club.
The Hearts contingent prayed for the convalescing coach and urged the Porcupines to recover quickly.
Kwaku Sakyi, on behalf of the club, made a GH¢6,000 donation to Kotoko
