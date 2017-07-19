TOP STORIES
PHOTOS: Asamoah Gyan's ultra-modern AstroTurf commissioned
Asamoah Gyan's $200,000 Astro-Turf pitch project for his alma-mata, Accra Academy School was commisioned on Tuesday.
The ultra-modern facility was commissioned by former President Jerry John Rawlings with other key personalities also present.
Watch photos from the historic event.
