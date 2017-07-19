modernghana logo

PHOTOS: Asamoah Gyan's ultra-modern AstroTurf commissioned

Joy Sports
30 minutes ago | Sports News

Asamoah Gyan's $200,000 Astro-Turf pitch project for his alma-mata, Accra Academy School was commisioned on Tuesday.

The ultra-modern facility was commissioned by former President Jerry John Rawlings with other key personalities also present.

Watch photos from the historic event.

Sports News

