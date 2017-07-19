TOP STORIES
CAS To Hear Referee Lamptey's Case On July 25
The Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) will on July 25 hear the case of referee Joseph Lamptey as the Ghanaian seeks to overturn his life-time ban.
Lamptey was banned from taking part on football related activities both at the national and international level in March after being found guilty by FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee.
He was found guilty of breaching art. 69 par. 1 (unlawfully influencing match results) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code during the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying match involving South Africa and Senegal back in November 2016.
Referee Lamptey awarded a dubious penalty to South Africa as they defeated Senegal 2-1 to boost their qualification chances to the FIFA World Cup in Russia.
