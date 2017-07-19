modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

CAS To Hear Referee Lamptey's Case On July 25

GhanaCrusader
30 minutes ago | Sports News

The Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) will on July 25 hear the case of referee Joseph Lamptey as the Ghanaian seeks to overturn his life-time ban.

Lamptey was banned from taking part on football related activities both at the national and international level in March after being found guilty by FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee.

He was found guilty of breaching art. 69 par. 1 (unlawfully influencing match results) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code during the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying match involving South Africa and Senegal back in November 2016.

Referee Lamptey awarded a dubious penalty to South Africa as they defeated Senegal 2-1 to boost their qualification chances to the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Allotey Jacobs Hails Akufo-Addo For Excellent Delivery At Maiden Press...

9 minutes ago

NDC Most Corrupt Party In History—Sammy Awuku

9 minutes ago

quot-img-1“If gold has not made us rich over a century, why will oil do it overnight?”

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH (Duis quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36164.3660
Euro5.05045.0534
Pound Sterling5.67665.6841
Swiss Franc4.57834.5821
Canadian Dollar3.44963.4524
S/African Rand0.33710.3374
Australian Dollar3.45423.4605
body-container-line