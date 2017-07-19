TOP STORIES
David Accam among FIVE biggest MLS All-Star snubs
Ghana forward David Accam is one of the five players surprisingly missing from the MLS All-Star team that will square off against Spanish giants Real Madrid in Chicago on Aug. 2.
Eyebrows were raised after the selection for the game was announced on Tuesday following the exclusion of some players, who many believe should be among the group and one of them was Ghana's David Accam.
Accam, who has plundered in 10 goals for Chicago Fire in the ongoing MLS season has been snubbed despite his remarkable form.
Other players left out that created fuss among soccer fans in the US are LA Galaxy's Romain Alessandrini, Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper and defender, Tim Melia and Ike Opara, and Toronto FC midfielder Victor Vazquez.
Only two players of Chicago Fire made the cut- leading scorer of the MLS Nemanja Nikolic and midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger.
The Fire have had only one All-Star since 2013 (Brandon Vincent in 2016), but there is a new dawn in 2017 and this year's All-Star team is littered with players from the Fire.
