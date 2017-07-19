TOP STORIES
Mubarak Wakaso starts pre-season with Deportivo Alaves
Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso has begun pre-season training with his new Spanish side Deportivo Alaves.
Wakaso, who joined the Vitoria-Gasteiz-based club on a three-year deal on Monday after terminating his contract with Greek giants Panathinaikos, has already commenced training with the side as they sharpen the rough edges ahead of the Spanish Liga Santander.
The 26-year-old is expected to help Luis Zubeilda's side improve their last season's ninth place finish.
The Glorious one took to twitter to welcome the player to their training camp in Ibaia... # WAKASOALBIAZUL | The new alavesista already known to his companions and trains hard at Ibaia. Welcome! 😀💪🏼💪🏼 # GoazenGlorioso
https://twitter.com/Alaves/status/887363668073205760
AlavÃ©s becomes Wakaso's sixth Spanish club after Elche, Villarreal, Espanyol, Las Palmas and Granada. It is also his ninth club in Europe since leaving AshantiGold in 2008.
Mubarak Wakaso
