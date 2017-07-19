TOP STORIES
Ghana’s Attamah Laweh enjoying his preseason with Istanbul BB
Ghana and Istanbul BB defender Attamah Laweh is only one of three players that played 90 minutes as his team played Adanaspor.
The Ghanaian is regarded as the unsung hero of the team and enjoyed game time in both defense and midfield last season.
With the team securing Champions League football and players coming in thick and fast the Ghanaian will be desperate to make a statement from the start and keep his place.
He was over looked by coach Kwesi Appiah but looks surely to be one of the players to go to the national team given his performance.
