modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Juventus star Kwadwo Asamoah set to return to favourite stomping ground

- ghanasoccernet.com
2 hours ago | Sports News


Massimiliano Allegri's experiment of playing Kwadwo Asamoah as a left-back is expected to be binned with the Ghana star set to return to his favourite midfield role.

The 28-year-old has been used in the make-shift role for the past three seasons at the club.

But manager Massimiliano Allegri will deploy the Ghanaian in his favourite midfield position in a move to lure him to stay.

Asamoah prefers to play in the midfield role, which has been the cornerstone of his success so far.

GHANAsoccernet.com revealed on Wednesday that the Italian champions won't sell the former Udinese star amid reports linking him with a move to Turkish giants Galatasary.

Kwadwo Asamoah

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Akufo-Addo Undermining His Gov’t – Kwakye-Ofosu

3 hours ago

NDC’s Clement Apaak drags GRA to court over 3% VAT

3 hours ago

quot-img-1Marriage is all about love and partnership but not slavery

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36164.3660
Euro5.05045.0534
Pound Sterling5.67665.6841
Swiss Franc4.57834.5821
Canadian Dollar3.44963.4524
S/African Rand0.33710.3374
Australian Dollar3.45423.4605
body-container-line