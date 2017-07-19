TOP STORIES
Marriage is all about love and partnership but not slaveryBy: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3616
|4.3660
|Euro
|5.0504
|5.0534
|Pound Sterling
|5.6766
|5.6841
|Swiss Franc
|4.5783
|4.5821
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4496
|3.4524
|S/African Rand
|0.3371
|0.3374
|Australian Dollar
|3.4542
|3.4605
Juventus star Kwadwo Asamoah set to return to favourite stomping ground
Massimiliano Allegri's experiment of playing Kwadwo Asamoah as a left-back is expected to be binned with the Ghana star set to return to his favourite midfield role.
The 28-year-old has been used in the make-shift role for the past three seasons at the club.
But manager Massimiliano Allegri will deploy the Ghanaian in his favourite midfield position in a move to lure him to stay.
Asamoah prefers to play in the midfield role, which has been the cornerstone of his success so far.
GHANAsoccernet.com revealed on Wednesday that the Italian champions won't sell the former Udinese star amid reports linking him with a move to Turkish giants Galatasary.
Kwadwo Asamoah
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News