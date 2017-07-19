TOP STORIES
Midfielder Mubarak Wakaso reveals family played key role in Alaves move
Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso has revealed that his family played a pivotal role in his decision to join Spanish LaLiga side Deportivo Alaves.
Wakaso joined the Victorian club on a three-year deal as a free player after terminating his contract with Greek giants Pananthinaikos.
The 26-year-old became the eighth player to join the club this summer after Duarte, Hector, Enzo Zidane, Pedraza, Sobrino, MaripÃ¡n and Burgui.
Speaking to the club's website, the Black Stars midfield dynamo revealed that he had to seek advise from his family and friends before finalizing the deal.
"The messages from my friends and my family are that AlavÃ©s is a good team for me and this, plus what I saw last year from the team, is the best for me," said the midfielder.
"I will contribute 100% to achieve the goal of the club," added the new member of the Basque team, which has signed for the next three years and has said he likes to "play in the middle."
He has predicted that it will be "a good year and a good season" for AlavÃ©s and added that "everyone knows that LaLiga Santander is the best league in the world."
He has assumed the descriptions that make about him that say he is a "hot-blooded" player, but has qualified that in the field is "different than outside" and that is being "controlled" to correct it.
Wakaso was accompanied by the club's sports director, Sergio Fernandez, who confirmed the "interest of the club" for him since the beginning of the project last season and was a "priority objective", but could not sign because the player was under contract.
"He will bring us energy, physical work, dynamism and the joy that at certain moments of football is needed," said the coach, who added that it is a middle center that will help them "in the transition with hierarchy and intensity."
AlavÃ©s becomes Wakaso's sixth Spanish club after Elche, Villarreal, Espanyol, Las Palmas and Granada. It is also his ninth club in Europe since leaving AshantiGold in 2008.
