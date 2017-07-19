modernghana logo

Olympics deputy coach Stephen Botwe insists side will not be relegated

- ghanasoccernet.com
52 minutes ago | Sports News

Deputy trainer of Accra Great Olympic Stephen Botwe says his side will keep fighting till the end of the season insisting they will not be relegated.

The Accra side have enjoyed some inconsistent form under new coach Tom Strand losing by 3-0 to Medeama at the Accra Sports Stadium last Sunday after a wonderful 2-0 home win over defending champions Wa All Stars.

'We were determined to win against Medeama today but unfortunately things turned against us and we lost,' Botwe said after the painful defeat to Medeama on Sunday.

"We worked so hard at training and we were psychologically prepared for this game but I don't know what went wrong.

"Medeama were stronger than us right from the start, we lacked cohesion and there wasn't any support and it was tough for us.

"We are still fighting, we believe that we can get out of the relegation zone and play the premier league next season. We have some matches to play and we are going to fight and amass some points.

"We have the players who can get us out of relegation and I believe in them', Coach Stephen Botwe said

