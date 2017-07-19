TOP STORIES
Love your neighbor like your spare tyre, or find yourself under his/her car.By: Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3616
|4.3660
|Euro
|5.0504
|5.0534
|Pound Sterling
|5.6766
|5.6841
|Swiss Franc
|4.5783
|4.5821
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4496
|3.4524
|S/African Rand
|0.3371
|0.3374
|Australian Dollar
|3.4542
|3.4605
Olympics deputy coach Stephen Botwe insists side will not be relegated
Deputy trainer of Accra Great Olympic Stephen Botwe says his side will keep fighting till the end of the season insisting they will not be relegated.
The Accra side have enjoyed some inconsistent form under new coach Tom Strand losing by 3-0 to Medeama at the Accra Sports Stadium last Sunday after a wonderful 2-0 home win over defending champions Wa All Stars.
'We were determined to win against Medeama today but unfortunately things turned against us and we lost,' Botwe said after the painful defeat to Medeama on Sunday.
"We worked so hard at training and we were psychologically prepared for this game but I don't know what went wrong.
"Medeama were stronger than us right from the start, we lacked cohesion and there wasn't any support and it was tough for us.
"We are still fighting, we believe that we can get out of the relegation zone and play the premier league next season. We have some matches to play and we are going to fight and amass some points.
"We have the players who can get us out of relegation and I believe in them', Coach Stephen Botwe said
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News