New Torino goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu happy to re-unite with former team mate Afriyie Acquah
Newly-signed Torino shot stopper Salvatore Sirigu is happy to be re-uniting with former team mate Afriyie Acquah at the club.
Sirgu played with Afriyie Acquah at Palermo and says he is excited to be playing with the Ghanaian in the same club again.
'I took my own decision to sign for Torino not because of any player of because someone spoke to me.
'I played with Acquah at Palermo but he did not speak to me to come here. But I am happy I will be playing with him in the same club again,' Sirigu told the Italian media.
Afriyie Acquah is already on pre-season tour with The Maroons and scored a fantastic goal at the team's training on Tuesday.
Goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu has joined Torino to end a five-year absence from the Italian Serie A after ending his contract with Paris Saint-Germain by mutual agreement.
Afriyie Acquah
