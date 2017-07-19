TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Juventus won't sell Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah
Juventus will not sell Galatasary target Kwadwo Asamoah with manager Massimiliano Allegri keen to hold onto the Ghana star, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.
While Allegri will listen to any proposals, he has no intention of allowing Asamoah to leave the Italian giants.
The future of the Ghanaian has been hugely speculated in the media with widespread reports suggesting he will leave side for regular playing opportunities.
But GHANAsoccernet.com understands the Ghanaian will not be allowed to leave.
Turkish giants Galatasaray's interest in 28-year-old is unlikely to come to anything.
It seems that Asamoah falls into the category - Not for Sale, with Massimiliano Allegri intent on holding on to his prized possession.
