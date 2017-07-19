modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

EXCLUSIVE: Juventus won't sell Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah

- ghanasoccernet.com
53 minutes ago | Sports News

Juventus will not sell Galatasary target Kwadwo Asamoah with manager Massimiliano Allegri keen to hold onto the Ghana star, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

While Allegri  will listen to any proposals, he has no intention of allowing Asamoah to leave the Italian giants.

The future of the Ghanaian has been hugely speculated in the media with widespread reports suggesting he will leave side for regular playing opportunities.

But GHANAsoccernet.com understands the Ghanaian will not be allowed to leave.

Turkish giants Galatasaray's interest in 28-year-old is unlikely to come to anything.

It seems that Asamoah falls into the category - Not for Sale, with Massimiliano Allegri intent on holding on to his prized possession.

Kwadwo Asamoah

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Akufo-Addo Undermining His Gov’t – Kwakye-Ofosu

59 minutes ago

NDC’s Clement Apaak drags GRA to court over 3% VAT

1 hour ago

quot-img-1THE BEST DELICACY IN ONE'S KITCHEN, IS A POISON IN ANOTHER MAN'S KITCHEN

By: akoaso, hh .german quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36164.3660
Euro5.05045.0534
Pound Sterling5.67665.6841
Swiss Franc4.57834.5821
Canadian Dollar3.44963.4524
S/African Rand0.33710.3374
Australian Dollar3.45423.4605
body-container-line