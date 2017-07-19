TOP STORIES
Ghana U-17 goalkeeper eyes Golden Gloves award at U-17 World Cup
Black Starlets shot-stopper Ibrahim Danlad has reiterated his desire to win the golden gloves accolade at the impending FIFA U-17 World Cup in India.
The Asante Kotoko youth goalkeeper emerged as the best goalkeeper at the just ended Africa Youth Championship in Gabon after conceding just one goal in the entire competition as the Black Starlets finished second to Mali.
And the 15-year-old has set his sights on replicating the feat at the tournament, which is slated to kick-off on October 6th, 2017.
'I have written it in my diary to be the best at the world cup. I planned to win the golden gloves at the AFCON and I did it. I'm training towards my target at the world cup and I believe I will be the best goalkeeper,' he said.
The two-time world champions will be making their first appearance at the competition in 10 years and have been drawn alongside hosts India, USA and Columbia in group A.
The Starlets will begin their campaign against South American giants Colombia.
