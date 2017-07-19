modernghana logo

Atletico Madrid name Thomas Partey as starters in their team

- ghanasoccernet.com
52 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana international Thomas Partey is a man with a growing reputation and it looks like he will get more game time this season after he was named as one of the team's starters.

The Ghanaian has shown strength and determination and progress ever since he broke into the first team of Atletico two seasons ago.

He was named as one of the teams constant first starters by boss Diego Simeone as he looks to tie down what has been a good preseason for him as an individual and the club at whole.

Last summer clubs like Leicester City and West Brom all in England showed interest in picking up the player but after the Africa Cup of Nations the club made a decision to keep him.

Sports News

