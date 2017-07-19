TOP STORIES
Hearts of Oak backroom staff unpaid for 5 months
The entire technical team of Accra Hearts of Oak including head coach Frank Nuttal have not been paid their for five months.
The members of the technical team last received their salaries in February.
Public Relations Officer of the club Kwame Opare Addo confirmed the shocking development to Citi Sports and says management of the club is working hard to resolve the issue.
“Let me admit that salaries have not been paid, but management is still working on it,” he said.
“We are taking care of it, and we always want to make sure that we are on top of any issue bothering our personnel, so we are working on resolving it.”
Hearts have enjoyed a positive spell under the Scotsman Nuttal this season and are currently 3rd in the Ghana Premier League.
–
By:Daniel Koranteng/citifmonline.com/Ghana
