West Ham to smash Andre Ayew record transfer fee for Stoke star Marko Arnautovic

- ghanasoccernet.com
23 minutes ago | Sports News

English Premier League side West Ham United are ready to fork out £23 million to sign striker Marko Arnautovic from Stoke City.

If the deal is confirmed, the 28-year-old Austrian will become the club's most expensive signing.

Andre Ayew is West Ham's current record signing following his £ 20.5 million move last summer from Swansea.

Standard Sport understands Arnautovic has agreed personal terms with the Hammers paving way for the move.

Sports News

