West Ham to smash Andre Ayew record transfer fee for Stoke star Marko Arnautovic
English Premier League side West Ham United are ready to fork out £23 million to sign striker Marko Arnautovic from Stoke City.
If the deal is confirmed, the 28-year-old Austrian will become the club's most expensive signing.
Andre Ayew is West Ham's current record signing following his £ 20.5 million move last summer from Swansea.
Standard Sport understands Arnautovic has agreed personal terms with the Hammers paving way for the move.
