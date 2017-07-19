TOP STORIES
Ex-Ghana defender Anthony Baffoe charges Africa FAs to choose the right persons for managerial positions
Former Ghana defender and General Secretary of the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana Anthony Baffoe has charged football association presidents on the African Continent to choose the right people for the right offices.
The FIFA General Coordinator tasked Africa football leaders to undertake the move to accelerate the development of football on the continent at the Africa Football Symposium currently ongoing in Morocco.
The symposium has brought together various technocrats including ex-footballers, club administrators and all the FA Presidents on the continent.
'As President Ahmad and FIFA President Infantino talked about formation, as a general coordinator I am in contact with most of the teams and I see how well a team is organized,' Baffoe shared his experience.
'And I think it is important also for federations to often put the right people in the right places. 'Right people in the right places,' he stressed.
The two day program organized under the High Patronage of the King of Morocco is set to end on Wednesday 19 July 2017.
