REPORT: Sports Ministry to pay Black Stars technical team before Friday

The technical team of the Black Stars led by Coach Kwasi Appiah will be paid before Friday according to reports in the local media.
The former Al Khartoum manager and his technical staff were left unattended to by the Ministry of Youth and Sports since their appointment.
The technical team have not been paid for the past two months raising various agitations in the sports media.
Despite the Ministry explaining that they are not responsible for the payment, a lot argued that they could borrow to settle the technical team and reimburse when GNPC finally release funds.
However, the development seems to have yielded some positive fruits with reports that GNPC has finally released the funds.
According to an insider, the board of the Ghana National Petroluem Coperation (GNPC) held a meeting on Tuesday and resolved to paying the remuneration and the signing of fees of the coaches.
According to GHANAsoccernet sources, only Coach Kwasi Appiah has been give part payment of his signing-on fee, which was meant to settle the Sudanese side Al Khartoun for terminating his contract to reunite with the Black Stars.
Stephen Appiah, Richard Kingson, Ibrahim Tanko and Maxwell Konadu will all be laughing happily home on Friday as their checks are currently being prepared.
Sports News