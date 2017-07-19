TOP STORIES
Ropapa Mensah nets second USL goal as Harrisburg City Islanders draw with Charlotte Independence
Ghana youth striker Ropapa Mensah scored his second Harrisburg City Islanders goal in as many matches as they earned a 1-1 draw with Charlotte Independence on Tuesday night.
The on-loan player held off his defender and flick a pass wide to John Grosh before making his move to meet a great floated cross by Grosh to head home the first half of stoppage time.
Charlotte leveled six minutes into the second half as Enzo Martinez centered toward Jorge Herrera from the right, and the Colombian put home from close range after initially being denied by the City Islanders' defense for his 11th goal of the season.
Mensah also provided invaluable hold-up play that allowed Harrisburg to look the more dangerous side in the first half.
