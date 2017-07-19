modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Ropapa Mensah nets second USL goal as Harrisburg City Islanders draw with Charlotte Independence

- ghanasoccernet.com
52 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana youth striker Ropapa Mensah scored his second Harrisburg City Islanders goal in as many matches as they earned a 1-1 draw with Charlotte Independence on Tuesday night.

The on-loan player held off his defender and flick a pass wide to John Grosh before making his move to meet a great floated cross by Grosh to head home the first half of stoppage time.

Charlotte leveled six minutes into the second half as Enzo Martinez centered toward Jorge Herrera from the right, and the Colombian put home from close range after initially being denied by the City Islanders' defense for his 11th goal of the season.

Mensah also provided invaluable hold-up play that allowed Harrisburg to look the more dangerous side in the first half.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

YEA beneficiaries to demonstrate over unpaid allowances

2 hours ago

President’s delegation of questions ‘positive’ – Adom-Otchere

2 hours ago

quot-img-1Love cannot be bought, so aim for unconditional love; always.

By: Lily Boodeme Wilkins quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36164.3660
Euro5.05045.0534
Pound Sterling5.67665.6841
Swiss Franc4.57834.5821
Canadian Dollar3.44963.4524
S/African Rand0.33710.3374
Australian Dollar3.45423.4605
body-container-line