'Magical' Joe Mensah named in Danish Superliga Team of the Week

- ghanasoccernet.com
52 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghanaian midfielder Joseph Mensah has been named in the Team of the Week for the Danish Superliga first round.

The former Liberty Professionals star grabbed the headlines on the opening night when he scored a stupendous goal for his side Horsens in the 2-1 win at AGF.

Mensah was was selected as the best left winger by the judging panel.

His teammate Bubacarr Sanneh who scored the opening goal also made the cut.

The 21-year-old is playing in his fourth season with the club he joined in 2014 and helped them qualify to the elite division.

Feels good and excited to be in the TEAM OF THE WEEK.Focusing on next home game.Hardwork continues @bsanneh15 @ACHorsensGULE 💛💪🏾âš½ï¸. #M12 pic.twitter.com/XqGeJ4w1yf

— Joe Mensah (@mensah_joe) July 18, 2017

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

