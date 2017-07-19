modernghana logo

UEFA Champions League qualifiers: Striker Patrick Twumasi scores again to push FC Astana into third round

- ghanasoccernet.com
21 minutes ago | Sports News

Striker Patrick Twumasi scored in Astana's 1-1 home draw with his former side Spartaks Jurmala to help them advance to the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round.

The Ghana international put the Kazakh side ahead in the 59th minute but the visitors came back to equal

FC Astana progressed from the second qualifying with a 2-1 aggregate win.

Twumasi's goal secured a first leg 1-0 win last week.

Patrick Twumasi

