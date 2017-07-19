TOP STORIES
UEFA Champions League qualifiers: Striker Patrick Twumasi scores again to push FC Astana into third round
Striker Patrick Twumasi scored in Astana's 1-1 home draw with his former side Spartaks Jurmala to help them advance to the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round.
The Ghana international put the Kazakh side ahead in the 59th minute but the visitors came back to equal
FC Astana progressed from the second qualifying with a 2-1 aggregate win.
Twumasi's goal secured a first leg 1-0 win last week.
