TOP STORIES
you never score any goal if you dont play football.life is all about hard work and an active participant not as a bystander.By: prekese media, usa
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3593
|4.3636
|Euro
|5.0019
|5.0049
|Pound Sterling
|5.6941
|5.7010
|Swiss Franc
|4.5296
|4.5318
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4474
|3.4497
|S/African Rand
|0.3373
|0.3374
|Australian Dollar
|3.4062
|3.4132
Pollack walks for first time after Kotoko bus crash
Head Coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko Steve Pollack is making a steady recovery after he took his first steps following his knee surgery.
The Englishman severely damaged his knees in an accident last Wednesday when the team bus ran into a stationary truck on the Nkawkaw road while returning to Kumasi after a Ghana Premier League game at Inter Allies.
Pollack was sent to the Holy Family Hospital before being transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) where he has been on admission since last Thursday.
The coach moved around the ward under the careful watch of medical personnel at the hospital, although with the help of crutches.
Speaking to Asantekotokosc.com, Pollack said, ”I got no broken bones. The only problem is my knee. I got the same operation 25 years ago so I know what it's all about. By God's grace, I'm getting so well.”
“I'm not getting any pain from anywhere. I'm not getting any pain from the ankles. I'm well. Like I said, it's very big thanks from the bottom of my heart to everybody. I thank everybody.”
Kotoko's league fixtures have been postponed indefinitely due to the incident.
–
By: Daniel Koranteng/citifmonline.com/Ghana
Follow @Dani77k
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News