Pollack walks for first time after Kotoko bus crash

CitiFMonline
53 minutes ago | Sports News

Head Coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko Steve Pollack is making a steady recovery after he took his first steps following his knee surgery.

The Englishman severely damaged his knees in an accident last Wednesday when the team bus ran into a stationary truck on the Nkawkaw road while returning to Kumasi after a Ghana Premier League game at Inter Allies.

Pollack was sent to the Holy Family Hospital before being transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) where he has been on admission since last Thursday.

The coach moved around the ward under the careful watch of medical personnel at the hospital, although with the help of crutches.

Speaking to Asantekotokosc.com, Pollack said, ”I got no broken bones. The only problem is my knee. I got the same operation 25 years ago so I know what it's all about. By God's grace, I'm getting so well.”

“I'm not getting any pain from anywhere. I'm not getting any pain from the ankles. I'm well. Like I said, it's very big thanks from the bottom of my heart to everybody. I thank everybody.”

Kotoko's league fixtures have been postponed indefinitely due to the incident.


By: Daniel Koranteng/citifmonline.com/Ghana
Sports News

