Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3593
|4.3636
|Euro
|5.0019
|5.0049
|Pound Sterling
|5.6941
|5.7010
|Swiss Franc
|4.5296
|4.5318
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4474
|3.4497
|S/African Rand
|0.3373
|0.3374
|Australian Dollar
|3.4062
|3.4132
Starlets keeper targets Golden Gloves at U-17 World Cup
Black Starlets goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad has set his sights on winning the golden gloves award at the upcoming FIFA U17 World Cup in India.
The 15-year-old shot stopper won the award at the African U17 Championships earlier this year in Gabon, where he conceded just one goal all tournament, which bizarrely came in the final against Mali.
Ghana will be making their first appearance at the competition in 10 years and have been drawn alongside hosts India, USA and Columbia in group A. Danlad says he is working hard to make a name for himself on the world stage.
“I have written it in my diary to be the best at the world cup. I planned to win the golden gloves at the AFCON and I did it. I'm training towards my target at the world cup and I believe I will be the best goalkeeper,” he said.
The Starlets will begin their campaign against South American giants Colombia.
–
By: Daniel Koranteng/citifmonline.com/Ghana
